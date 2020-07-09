£50,000 reward offered after trophies stolen from National Horseracing Museum

A £50,000 reward has been offered for information on the “calculated and heartless” theft of trophies from the National Horseracing Museum.

Thieves targeted the Newmarket-based museum, home to historical racing artwork, memorabilia and scientific artefacts, at around 4am on 8 May.

A spokesman for the museum said the alarm system was triggered and while the residential security team disturbed the thieves, who were on the premises for less than two minutes, they stole several large trophies.

“We are greatly saddened by the calculated and heartless raid. At a time when we are supposed to be standing together to resist the pandemic it is doubly disappointing,” said Steven Parissien, the museum’s chief executive.

“This raid by professional art thieves won’t stop us in the least, but it shows how little regard criminals have for community and history.”

Insurers Fine Art Specie Adjusters have offered a reward of up to £50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves, subject to certain criteria being met.

The spokesman said “on a brighter note” the museum is reopening at the end of the month with a number of new additions including expansion of its family-friendly and picnic areas.

“We are very much looking forward to launching the museum as a unique Newmarket community resource boasting a new identity, new catering outlets, and a continued presence in our arena of the Retraining of Racehorses charity,” he said.

He added the museum is launching its first standalone exhibition on dogs in art, The Good Companions, with complementary exhibitions including a family dog day planned on 19 September.

Anyone with information relating to the robbery or on the stolen trophies is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

