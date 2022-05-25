300/1 win for horse previously beaten by 185 lengths in seven races





A father-and-son duo who pulled off the joint longest-priced winner in British and Irish racing history were “completely surprised” by the achievement.

The 300/1 shot Sawbuck, ridden by Charlie O’Dwyer for his father Conor, had been beaten by a total of 195 lengths in seven starts before yesterday’s (24 May) maiden hurdle at Punchestown. He had finished 10th in his previous start, at Dundalk in April.

But none of his rivals could touch him, and the four-year-old recovered from a less than perfect final jump to win.

“I’m completely surprised by him,” said Charlie.

“He’s been in great form at home but if he just ran a nice race today I’d be very happy with him. He’s tanked and travelled everywhere and he’s done his best at the line.

“He was being a little bit numb with me so I just led him on. If anyone wanted to come and take it off me, I was happy to let them take it – Jack Foley took it off me down the back but that was it. He was a bit tight at the last but his jumping was very good.”

Sawbuck has equalled the record set by He Knows No Fear, who won at the same price at Leopardstown in August 2020. And he was not entirely unfancied — one punter had backed him with Coral, 28 with William Hill.

“Not many punters looked twice at the horse, but we tip our hat to the customer who placed £2 each way on the winner,” said Coral’s John Hill. “They clearly saw something others had missed.”

