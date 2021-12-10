Ban for jockey who bullied and harassed fellow rider, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. 18-month ban for jockey who bullied and harassed fellow rider

In a story that has dominated racing headlines, jockey Robbie Dunne, 36 has been given an 18-month ban, with three months suspended, after he was found in breach on all four counts of conduct prejudicial to horseracing as the disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority ruled that he bullied and harassed fellow rider Bryony Frost. The majority of the incidents took place in 2020, when Robbie was found by the panel to have threatened Briony. Brian Barker QC, chair of the independent three-person panel, said: “Our conclusion on the whole of the evidence is that a course of deliberate conduct over a significant period of time has been revealed.”

2. 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) showing judges announced

A win in one of the HOYS showing finals is the pinnacle for any horse or pony and their connections. Following the action-packed 2021 event, which included a display headlined by The Household Cavalry mounted regiment musical ride, HOYS organiser Grandstand Media has confirmed the full list of showing judges for 2022. The dates for next year’s prestigious show are yet to be confirmed, but fans can be guaranteed another spectacle not to be missed.

3. Sadness and gratitude as Riding for the Disabled boss moves on after 17 “unforgettable” years

The charity’s trustees announced chief executive Ed Bracher is to leave in April 2022. Mr Bracher joined RDA UK in 2004 and during his 17-year tenure has provided the organisation with strong leadership that has ensured that the organisation is widely respected as one of the UK’s “most important and well known” charities.

Mr Bracher, who said the organisation is being left in excellent hands, believes awareness of the benefits of involving horses in therapy, physical and mental, has grown, as has understanding of exactly what the RDA does, and that the charity is now far more involved in the wider equestrian industry, with close relationships with other governing bodies.

“One thing we’ve really tried to move away from is some people’s view of us as an organisation that gives pony rides, which I find quite patronising. I’d like people really to understand the value of what we do, and promote and support it so we can get more people involved,” he said.

