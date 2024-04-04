Our journalists will be on the ground throughout the Royal Windsor Horse Show bringing you extensive reporting including:

➤ All the key stories from each day

➤ Showing reports from the first major show of the season

➤ The biggest showjumping stories of this show

➤ Superb images to compliment every article



You can enjoy the best of the Royal Windsor Horse Show with the Horse & Hound website as your ultimate companion.

From as little as £1* per week you will also be able to enjoy year round:

➤ Exclusive news

➤ Expert training advice

➤ Vet-approved library

➤ Insightful opinion from top names

➤ In-depth analysis

➤ Extensive coverage from major equestrian events



More about Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound is a global influencer in the horse world, trusted by readers to provide the most up-to-date information from the experts who know best. Our journalism highlights key issues and instigates change where it is needed for our horses and our communities. Our journalists go the extra mile to bring you the stories behind the headlines, and the facts behind the hearsay. With your support, we can bring more and more extensive, independent journalism to the horseworld.

* Annual subscription billed today as £52 for 1 year. Renews automatically at standard price £87.99 after your first year, and we will notify you of any price increases in advance. Cancel auto-renewal at any time.