How to subscribe

1. Choose the type of subscription you want; monthly, annual or two years

2. Click the ‘Join now button’

3. Create an account

4. Complete order

5. Start enjoying unlimited access to horseandhound.co.uk instantly



Why subscribe?

Our reporters will be reporting throughout the Kentucky 5 star

➤ Updates from each day of competition

➤ Interviews directly with the riders

➤ Our expert analysis on all the action

➤ End of the day round ups on each day of competition

➤ All the stories and tales from behind the scenes

➤ Superb images to compliment each article



You really will enjoy the Best of the Kentucky 5 star with Horse & Hound as your ultimate companion

From less than $1* per week you will also be able to enjoy

➤ Exclusive news

➤ Expert training advice

➤ Vet approved library

➤ Expert opinion

➤ In-depth analysis

➤ Extensive event coverage from major equestrian events



More about Horse & Hound

Horse & Hound is a global influencer in the horse world, trusted by readers to provide the most up-to-date information from the experts who know best. Our journalism highlights key issues and instigates change where it is needed for our horses and our communities. Our journalists go the extra mile to bring you the stories behind the headlines, and the facts behind the hearsay. With your support, we can bring more and more extensive, independent journalism to the horseworld. Sign up for additional subscriber benefits – including additional insight, competitions and the opportunity to access exclusive events.

*Less than $1 per week when an annual subscription is taken at the price of $50. Opportunity to cancel anytime.