Foxmask stirrup cups go under the hammer

Those partial to a tipple before a meet should visit Silverwoods Special Antiques Sale today (30 June) — assuming that is they have a steady horse.

Silverwoods is to auction two rare pottery foxhead cups worth several hundred pounds.

The Victorian Staffordshire stirrup cups are 12.5cm high and are expected to fetch £500-£800 for one and £350-£500 for the other, which has a repair to the ear.

Silverwoods auctioneer Wilf Mould recognises that the cups, from a private estate in west Yorkshire, would be scant use on an excited hunter.

“These were more decorative than useful, so it’s rare to find them,” he said.

“They are considerably less robust than the more common silver or silver-plated versions.

“It’s likely these were never used for their original purpose.”

