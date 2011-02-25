Easton Harriers hunt to hold ladies’ day for first-timers

The Easton Harriers hunt is holding a Ladies’ Day on 28 February to encourage Suffolk women who have never hunted before to try the sport.

Joint-master Lydia Freeman will hunt a bitch pack, while male members of the hunt will lend “sane” horses for newcomers.

Secretary Jayne Ackland-Snow said: “We will have a full English breakfast with champagne and a proper hunt tea afterwards.

It promises to be a spectacular day — something a bit different and fun.”

Cap is £60 to hunt, £10 for breakfast only.