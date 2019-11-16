How under-seat saddle patterns can help with horse and rider suitability *H&H Plus*

Horses in riding schools may have many different riders over the course of a week or a month.

The clients of an establishment may not only be very different in weight and shape, but their riding skills will vary — some will be novices just starting out, while others will be more experienced riders who enjoy an occasional hack or lesson. It’s not every lesson that a horse will have a well-balanced rider who sits squarely in the saddle and rises properly using the stirrups.

This constant variation in load and changes in the rider’s posture cannot be good for the horse’s back — the muscles, ligaments and bones under the saddle.