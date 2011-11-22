The pros and cons of neurectomy

Find an equine vet
Mention the word neurectomy – or denerving, as the procedure is often referred to – and you will immediately find yourself in contentious territory.
Deliberately cutting a troublesome nerve to induce lower limb numbness and therefore promote soundness is – and always has been – controversial.
Intervening to extend a horse’s life by giving it relief from pain is one thing, expecting it to continue to perform to the best of its ability is another.
Pros
- If the surgery is successful the horse will be pain free
- A horse can usually return to regular work
- Technological, surgical and anaesthesia advances mean that success rates are improvingCons
- The effects of the surgery may only last a few years in the forelimbs – the nerve can regrow
- Careful management and a strict shoeing routine are required to protect horses’ feet for palmar digital neurectomies
- The procedure is often undetectable, which may have implications for horses that change handsFor the full veterinary article on neurectomies, see the current issue of H&H (24 November 2011)
