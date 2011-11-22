The pros and cons of neurectomy

Find an equine vet

Mention the word neurectomy – or denerving, as the procedure is often referred to – and you will immediately find yourself in contentious territory.

Deliberately cutting a troublesome nerve to induce lower limb numbness and therefore promote soundness is – and always has been – controversial.

Intervening to extend a horse’s life by giving it relief from pain is one thing, expecting it to continue to perform to the best of its ability is another.

Pros