Diary of a tendon injury: 52-week strict rehab and the ‘magic boot’ *H&H Plus*

This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

When my thoroughbred eventer’s minor tendon tweak turned into a potentially career-ending injury, I was devastated. But thanks to the excellent advice and care of Ricky Farr MRCVS of Farr & Pursey Equine, combined with use of the Equestride support boot and sticking to a strict exercise programme, not only is my horse back in work, but he’s out competing and jumping on a surface once again.

Here’s our story…

20 September 2016: A couple of days after a successful BE100 run, Dennis feels slightly off in trot, on the near fore, while hacking on the road. There is no obvious heat or swelling and as he has suffered from bruised soles before, I give him a few days off.

26 September: he feels unlevel again so I call the vet. There is nothing notable to see or feel, but hoof testers confirm bruising to the sole and a week off work is prescribed.

30 September: after pulling some impressive acrobatics while turned out, Dennis is found looking sorry for himself, not grazing or moving, and he has an obvious soft tissue injury in the near fore below the knee. He is prescribed Danilon, plus five days’ box rest with ice and cold hosing multiple times a day to reduce the swelling.

You may also be interested in…

Tendon injuries Horse & Hound shares the latest advice on treating tendon injuries, which can potentially end a horse’s athletic career New tendon boots can detect horses’ lameness The boots’ built-in sensor compares fetlock extension to flag up gait anomalies