Help your fields recover from drought with helpful tips to rehabilitate grazing

The weather forecast is finally hinting at sustained showers, but knowing how to help fields suffering from the drought will likely be useful most (if not all) summers

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice 3 min read
Horse wearing fly mask looking over the fence from a dry, parched field during a drought
If your paddocks look like this, you may be wondering how to help your fields recover
(Image credit: Alamy)

How to help fields recover from drought will be a question that resurfaces more and more frequently as climate change continues disturbing weather patterns and unleashing hotter, drier summers.

We have all witnessed the UK turn from a green and pleasant land to a consummate Sahara, with our horses’ fields withering away into hot, dry plains. Grass, unable to grow, has been in short supply. With the 2026 hay yield diminished, many of us have been putting out forage from our winter stocks and are now not only worrying about how to reduce the upcoming hay bills, but how to help our paddocks recover.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.