Horse & Hound blogs

If you’re looking for equestrian and horse blogs, then you’ve come to the right place. The Horse & Hound website is home to a stable of equestrian bloggers including riders across the disciplines, trainers and therapists, plus our very own talking horse, Hovis the Destroyer. Keep up to date with all their news in their own words right here.

Hovis’ Friday Diary

Hovis

Matthew Wright’s eventing blog

Gatcombe 06 08 2011 valentino vollante matthew wright

Katy’s home-made livery yard diary

Georgia Tame’s jet set jumping blog

Georgia Tame under 23 class Olympia 2017 riding Cash Up

Jason Webb’s equine behaviour blog

The Knackered Riders Club

people on a hack , hacking fields in background

Confessions of a horsey couple…

Lucy Eddis’ horsey teen blog

Joanna Thurman-Baker’s dressage blog

THURMAN-BAKER JOANNA - HIGHCLIFFE APOLLO

Musings of a Pony Mad Mum

Suzanna Hext’s road to recovery blog

Leonora Smee’s showjumping blog

Leonora Smee riding Waltons Top Flight during Grant Road Partners LLC Prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour of London taking place on Horse Guards Parade in central London on 15 August 2014

Coral Keen’s eventing blog

Simon Grieve’s eventing blog

Chloe Chubb’s showing blog

Shaun Mandy’s dressage blog

Annie Joppe’s endurance blog

Archived blogs