When spring just might be in the air and 7 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some very extreme hacking to a great comeback, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Very helpful



How sweet was Tiger Roll as a foal?



This horsebox makes a statement



Danny Henderson No Description

Do you think this one is scopey enough?



This horse has a sense of humour



The eventing season is underway — well, for some at least…



Oliver Townend and his 2017 Badminton winner were out today (6 March) for the first time this season in glorious sunshine



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Now this horse has serious moves



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk