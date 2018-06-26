Would you wear these? 9 mega hats spotted at Royal Ascot

Hannah Lemieux

This year’s Royal Ascot did not disappoint when it came to creative millinery and there was a brilliant array on show throughout the five-day meeting from feathered wonders to patriotic gems and colourful top hats — it had it all. Here is H&H’s selection of just some of the eye-catching creations we spotted...

We are particularly intrigued by this disc-shaped headpiece…

Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

A lovely feathery creation — there must be one chilly bird flying around out there somewhere

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Racegoer Sally Tringham poses in an electrifying piece of millinery

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

We have no words for this eccentric outfit, except those giant pretzels look good enough to eat…

Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

We are all for patriotism during the football World Cup, especially as Royal Ascot is the definition of England at its finest

Credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

We LOVE this gentleman’s inspired idea to incorporate horses into his Royal Ascot attire, however, we hope there isn’t a little girl missing a toy pony from her collection…

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Niarchos family celebrate the win of their Jessica Harrington-trained horse, Alpha Centauri, and they certainly dressed for the occasion too

Credit: Bill Selwyn

Racegoer Nazer Bullen flourishes in a wonderful floral piece — we hope she kept those flowers watered

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Here’s a top hat to brighten up your day and we like the coordination with the pink tie too — this man has style

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

