Would you wear these? 9 mega hats spotted at Royal Ascot

This year’s Royal Ascot did not disappoint when it came to creative millinery and there was a brilliant array on show throughout the five-day meeting from feathered wonders to patriotic gems and colourful top hats — it had it all. Here is H&H’s selection of just some of the eye-catching creations we spotted...



We are particularly intrigued by this disc-shaped headpiece…

A lovely feathery creation — there must be one chilly bird flying around out there somewhere

Racegoer Sally Tringham poses in an electrifying piece of millinery

We have no words for this eccentric outfit, except those giant pretzels look good enough to eat…

We are all for patriotism during the football World Cup, especially as Royal Ascot is the definition of England at its finest

We LOVE this gentleman’s inspired idea to incorporate horses into his Royal Ascot attire, however, we hope there isn’t a little girl missing a toy pony from her collection…

The Niarchos family celebrate the win of their Jessica Harrington-trained horse, Alpha Centauri, and they certainly dressed for the occasion too

Racegoer Nazer Bullen flourishes in a wonderful floral piece — we hope she kept those flowers watered

Here’s a top hat to brighten up your day and we like the coordination with the pink tie too — this man has style

Read the full report from Royal Ascot in this week’s issue of Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday, 28 June.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine — on sale every Thursday.