Tweed: one of Scotland’s greatest gifts to the world *Promotion*

Situated on the banks of the river Teviot, in the picturesque Scottish Borders town of Hawick is a comparatively humble building – home to the Lovat Mill brand. With a worldwide reputation for excellence in woven design and quality gained from centuries of expertise, what began as a cottage industry, became a thriving international export.

Wool from local sheep, the abundant supply of water from the river Teviot, the skills of local artisans and the evolution of new dyestuffs and loom types created the foundation of quality and craftsmanship that Lovat Mill is known for today.

History of Tweed

When in 1826 a London cloth merchant misread a label marked ‘Tweel’, the Scottish dialect word for twill, the term ‘Tweed’ was coined accidentally. The consignment of cloth responsible for the confusion was from Hawick weaver William Watson. Lovat Mill now stands just a few yards from where Watson’s mill once stood.

‘Tweel’ had perhaps not been written clearly on the label but to the merchant ‘Tweed’ made complete sense as these fabrics were chiefly used in those days by gentlemen for shooting and fishing, with the nearby river Tweed being a fashionable destination for such pursuits.

Realising he had an apt name for his product, and recognising the branding opportunity, he adopted the term as a description for his mill’s high quality sport cloths. Use of the word soon spread all over Scotland and, ultimately, throughout the world.

Tweed is one of Scotland’s greatest gifts to the world, with its richness of colour, twists and yarn mixtures capturing the very essence of the border landscape.

Machine Washable

Tweed’s wool fibre construction features microscopic scales that lock together and agitate when washed resulting in a stiff and coarse handle. When these fibres are damaged, tweed garments lose their shape and structure, resulting in a worn look. To hold back the tide of degradation when it comes to machine washing tweed, most fabrics are treated with chlorine gas. However, this gassing process, known as Chlor Hercoset, can only be made using dull coloured yarns and can result in a course, stiff cloth.

To preserve the vibrancy and quality of the yarns that make up Musto’s tweed fabric, the brand has developed an exclusive plasticising process alongside the Scottish Mill. This innovative process coats the fibres and the scales, making them smooth and flexible, rather than course and stiff. This consolidates the cloth and ensures that the original handle, vibrancy of colour and shaoe are maintained when washed at 30°C. The results is a highly durable, easy-to-clean tweed garment that maintains the full integrity of its aesthetic for years to come.

The Lightweight Machine Washable Tweed Jacket incorporates this highly technical tweed fabric, with a Gore-Tex Z Liner to offer ultimate weather protection. Added Clarino trims around the collar, pockets and cuffs aid durability during wear and washing. It is styled with features making it fit for purpose in the field, while also offering a contemporary, classic aesthetic ideal for in the town.