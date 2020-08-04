Travel in style and comfort with the Touring Country from Cheval Liberté *Promotion*

Promotional Feature with Cheval Liberté

If you are looking for a trailer that is designed with your horse’s comfort in mind, as well as ease of towing for you, then the new Cheval Liberté Touring Country with built-in tack room fits the bill perfectly.

The Touring Country is a double horse trailer without the compromises. It offers many features that will benefit both your horse while travelling, and you, the driver.

Key Features

Large, built-in tack room: with facilities to store tack, equipment, and luggage, you can save space in your towing vehicle and safely lock away your possessions while travelling. A vanity mirror and storage on the interior of the tack room door means you can get ready for competition with ease.

Rear combination ramp/door: with a simple, fast and functional system, you can transform the opening at the rear of the trailer from a ramp to a barn door, and back again. Every horse is different, and having the ability to adapt the opening to what they prefer can make loading your horse stress-free.

Pullman 2 suspension: manufactured using Cheval Liberté’s signature car-like, coil spring and gas struct Pullman 2 Suspension system, the Touring Country offers industry-leading lowered floor height and exceptional handling qualities. This mechanism means that imperfections in your travelling routes are effectively absorbed, significantly reducing trailer movement and noise— and keeping your horse relaxed and ready for optimal performance. Pullman 2 Suspension uses a single piece chassis, so the trailer’s centre of gravity is closer to the ground. This results in better balance, no incline, no steps and a ground clearance of only 30cm — clever features that make for easy loading.

Ventilation: you should not have to sacrifice a calming environment to ensure that your horse does not arrive flustered and sweating after his journey. The Cheval Liberté Touring Country has a light and airy interior, teamed with four sliding windows and an Airtech rear roller. These all encourage effective airflow and ventilation, without allowing excessive external noise into the trailer. Plenty of natural light in the trailer also prevents your horse from feeling claustrophobic, without absorbing heat into the trailer, as tinted windows do.

Front unloading ramp: with a large opening flap with sliding window, the ability to walk your horse out of the Touring Country’s wide front ramp not only makes unloading easier, but also encourages nervous loaders. You can enter and exit the trailer in one swift movement, building up his confidence and reducing the fear of being trapped.

Appearance: the sleek, aerodynamic one-piece front and nose appearance of the Cheval Liberté Touring Country significantly contributes to minimising the fuel consumption of the towing vehicle. Available in black, light grey, red, white or anthracite, the trailer can even be matched to your vehicle. It effortlessly blends comfort, functionality, and style to offer you and your horse the ultimate towing experience.

High-quality materials: manufactured using high-class materials renowned for their technical qualities, the Touring Country has anodised aluminium box-section side walls and ramps, with an aluminium floor and 8mm rubber matting. Cheval Liberté has been making aluminium-sided trailers for more than 10 years, and with extensive research and development over many years has developed a patent based on a unique method of assembly. This allows it to design trailers like the Touring Country that are stronger, lighter and have excellent handling.

Security: safety elements such as brakes, suspension, wheels, and accessories are approved and are subject to constant checks. Cheval Liberté’s horse trailers have received European homologation and benefit from a two-year and five-year parts and labour guarantee for aluminium boards and walls.

