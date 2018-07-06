When dressage horses try jumping, plus 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From alternative mounts for team training to that moment when you find out just what your children have been up to (and it’s decidedly messy), it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





Blaise says you can’t beat a cuppa!



Emma Massingale’s ponies enjoy a special spa day



It’s not just humans and horses that are supporting #WearGreenForJonty…



An alternative mount for team training



Oh, that feels SO good…

Oh so true!



Oh dear!

Once you’ve learnt how to ride a horse, it never leaves you

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

It started so well…

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.