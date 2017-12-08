When it comes to winning around horsey people with an advert — we’re not a hard audience to crack. Wangle an equine in there somewhere, anywhere (yes, even a donkey will do…) and we’re putty in your hands.
Top TV adverts with horses
1. Grand National
The 2013 John Smith’s Grand National ad involved some mock equine contenders galloping and jumping through suburban Liverpool, the clever stunt work courtesy of The Devil’s Horsemen.
2. Timotei
In the 1980s, Timotei’s PR people realised the power of the horse in selling its herb-filled mild shampoo — watch for the soft focus, a touch of nostalgia and the endless summer sun.
3. Clogau Gold
Clogau Gold’s 2012 Extended Fairytale advert boasts sparkling jewellery, a fantasy storyline and a trusty black steed with a flowing mane and tail.
4. Three mobile
It will be difficult to ever trump mobile phone company Three’s #DancePonyDance campaign. Socks, the moonwalking Shetland, became an internet sensation being viewed by 300,000 people in less than 24 hours. Three even revamped its commercial, adding snow, a Christmas tree and plenty of tinsel to make a festive special. We always knew Shetlands had it in them…
5. Budweiser Super Bowl
By orchestrating a Clydesdale and a puppy to be best friends, it’s difficult to go wrong — which makes this Budweiser Super Bowl advert a highlight.
6. Stella Artois
With Stella Artois sponsoring the Argentine Open tournament in Palermo, Buenos Aires in 2015, making argentine polo trainer Carlos “Polito” Ulloa the star of its advert was a no-brainer.
7. Guinness
Part of the “Good things come to those who wait” campaign, this medley of Guinness, surfers and horses riding waves is strangely captivating.
8. Centraal Beheer insurance
Struggling to sell insurance? Put a dressage horse on a racetrack and you have us tickled
9. Lloyds Bank
The Lloyds Bank black horse is always a hit, and their most recent advert is something of a tear-jerker.
