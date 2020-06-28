{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
38 breathtaking ‘through the ears’ landscapes captured by you

While we have all been on a hack before, not all of us has access to hacking routes with jaw-dropping scenery. We asked you to provide us with your best ‘through the ears’ shots, set in the most breathtaking of landscapes, and you did not disappoint. Here’s a selection of our favourites…

Where: Kynance Cove, Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall
Who: Rebecca Williams and  Meghans Boy

Where: St John’s and Slieau Whallian (also known as Witches Hill) on the Isle of Man
Who: Claire Hawley-Scott and Ella

Where: Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland
Who: Claire Thorburn and Starry Night (six-times HOYS winner now in retirement)

Where: The Pinnacle and Old Harry Rocks, Studland, Dorset
Who: Paula Reavenall and Sienna

Where: Brecon Beacons National Park, with a snow-capped Pen-y-Fan and Corn-du in the distance
Who: Emma Lane and Domino

Where: Near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Who: Ella Hitchman and Rocky Rockstar, with whom she has represented Team GB at both the Junior and Young Rider European Eventing Championships, including winning team gold in 2015

Where: Uley Bury, Gloucestershire
Who: Chelsei Marie and Bertie

Where: Giza pyramids, Cairo
Who: Beth Sartain on Seren, watching her daughter Leah ride SimSim

Where: Marloes Sands, Wales
Who: Ellie Warlow and Sovreign

Where: Les Hauts Plateaux de l’Aude, Southern France
Who: Brigitte Fresnel and Pindaro Corrale

Where: Ayrshire, Scotland
Who: Ellis Simister

Where: Burrator Reservoir, Dartmoor
Who: Jane Scott and Lucy Underwood with Marika and Monni

Where: Perranporth Beach, Cornwall
Who: Tegenn Greenaway

Where: Pendam Lake, Aberystwyth
Who: Becca Parsons and Angel

Where: Kynance, Cornwall
Who: Olivia Hulme and Tornado

Where: Oxwich Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales
Who: Danielle Parlour and Checkmate

Where: Porto Ferro Beach, Sardinia
Who: Dominika Orendáčová

Where: Muriwai Beach, Auckland, New Zealand
Who: Catharine Bines and Caliber

Where: Between Llandinam and Caersws and looking over the River Severn in Mid-Wales
Who: Tabby Denny-Northover and Bumble

Where: Overlooking Kynance Cove, the Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall, from the downs to the north
Who: Adrian Bartter

Where: Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight
Who: Kelly Blow and Tennyson Down

Where: Luxborough Road, looking toward Dunkery, Exmoor
Who: Natalie Stevens and Merlin, Lyndell and Noah stopping for a quick catch up

Where: St Agnes, Cornwall
Who: Sarah Fisher and Murphy

Where: Maam Valley, Connemara, Co. Galway overlooking Lough Corrib
Who: Sarah Keane and Errislannan Potter

Where: Glencourse Reservoir in the Pentland Hills, south of Edinburgh
Who: Jenna Wood and Bailey

Where: Windsor Great Park
Who: Claire Harker and Rock

Where: Ullswater, Lake District
Who: Breanne Kelso

Where: Horseshoe Bay Beach, Southampton, Bermuda
Who: Gillian Olson and Scooby Doo

Where: Gower, South Wales
Who: Aimee Blakey and Gypsy

Where: Just outside Dublin, Ireland
Who: Andrea Colfer and Sparta

Where: Slieve Gullion Mountain, County Armagh, Northern Ireland
Who: Dianne Kelly and Highdell Titania

Where: Callater Loch, Braemar, Aberdeenshire
Who: Kayleigh Moran and Gordon Of Caenlochan

Where: Aberffraw Beach, Anglesey
Who: Rebeca Parry and Sam

Where: Ballaugh, Isle of Man
Who: Becka Scott and Legacy

Where: Beara Peninsula, West Cork, Ireland
Who: Cleo Murphy and Danu

Where: Warwick Long Bay Beach, Bermuda
Who: Frances Weddup and Mooch

Where: Saddleworth, Manchester
Who: Frances Taylor and Rosie

