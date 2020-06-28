38 breathtaking ‘through the ears’ landscapes captured by you

While we have all been on a hack before, not all of us has access to hacking routes with jaw-dropping scenery. We asked you to provide us with your best ‘through the ears’ shots, set in the most breathtaking of landscapes, and you did not disappoint. Here’s a selection of our favourites…

Where: Kynance Cove, Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall

Who: Rebecca Williams and Meghans Boy

Where: St John’s and Slieau Whallian (also known as Witches Hill) on the Isle of Man

Who: Claire Hawley-Scott and Ella



Where: Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

Who: Claire Thorburn and Starry Night (six-times HOYS winner now in retirement)



Where: The Pinnacle and Old Harry Rocks, Studland, Dorset

Who: Paula Reavenall and Sienna



Where: Brecon Beacons National Park, with a snow-capped Pen-y-Fan and Corn-du in the distance

Who: Emma Lane and Domino



Where: Near Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Who: Ella Hitchman and Rocky Rockstar, with whom she has represented Team GB at both the Junior and Young Rider European Eventing Championships, including winning team gold in 2015



Where: Uley Bury, Gloucestershire

Who: Chelsei Marie and Bertie



Where: Giza pyramids, Cairo

Who: Beth Sartain on Seren, watching her daughter Leah ride SimSim



Where: Marloes Sands, Wales

Who: Ellie Warlow and Sovreign



Where: Les Hauts Plateaux de l’Aude, Southern France

Who: Brigitte Fresnel and Pindaro Corrale



Where: Ayrshire, Scotland

Who: Ellis Simister



Where: Burrator Reservoir, Dartmoor

Who: Jane Scott and Lucy Underwood with Marika and Monni



Where: Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

Who: Tegenn Greenaway



Where: Pendam Lake, Aberystwyth

Who: Becca Parsons and Angel



Where: Kynance, Cornwall

Who: Olivia Hulme and Tornado



Where: Oxwich Bay, Gower Peninsula, Wales

Who: Danielle Parlour and Checkmate



Where: Porto Ferro Beach, Sardinia

Who: Dominika Orendáčová



Where: Muriwai Beach, Auckland, New Zealand

Who: Catharine Bines and Caliber



Where: Between Llandinam and Caersws and looking over the River Severn in Mid-Wales

Who: Tabby Denny-Northover and Bumble



Where: Overlooking Kynance Cove, the Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall, from the downs to the north

Who: Adrian Bartter



Where: Freshwater Bay, Isle of Wight

Who: Kelly Blow and Tennyson Down



Where: Luxborough Road, looking toward Dunkery, Exmoor

Who: Natalie Stevens and Merlin, Lyndell and Noah stopping for a quick catch up



Where: St Agnes, Cornwall

Who: Sarah Fisher and Murphy



Where: Maam Valley, Connemara, Co. Galway overlooking Lough Corrib

Who: Sarah Keane and Errislannan Potter



Where: Glencourse Reservoir in the Pentland Hills, south of Edinburgh

Who: Jenna Wood and Bailey



Where: Windsor Great Park

Who: Claire Harker and Rock



Where: Ullswater, Lake District

Who: Breanne Kelso



Where: Horseshoe Bay Beach, Southampton, Bermuda

Who: Gillian Olson and Scooby Doo



Where: Gower, South Wales

Who: Aimee Blakey and Gypsy



Where: Just outside Dublin, Ireland

Who: Andrea Colfer and Sparta



Where: Slieve Gullion Mountain, County Armagh, Northern Ireland

Who: Dianne Kelly and Highdell Titania



Where: Callater Loch, Braemar, Aberdeenshire

Who: Kayleigh Moran and Gordon Of Caenlochan



Where: Aberffraw Beach, Anglesey

Who: Rebeca Parry and Sam



Where: Ballaugh, Isle of Man

Who: Becka Scott and Legacy



Where: Beara Peninsula, West Cork, Ireland

Who: Cleo Murphy and Danu



Where: Warwick Long Bay Beach, Bermuda

Who: Frances Weddup and Mooch



Where: Saddleworth, Manchester

Who: Frances Taylor and Rosie



