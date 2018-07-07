9 great ideas to help keep your horse-mad child occupied during the summer holidays

Trying to keep a child amused during the lengthy summer holidays can be challenging at best. Here are our top ideas for keeping the pony-mad child entertained in 2018

1. Pony Club Camp

Ask any adult a highlight from their younger days and Pony Club camp will be up there! Check in with your local branch calendar for camp dates

Visit: www.pcuk.org

2. World Horse Welfare family fun days

World Horse Welfare are hosting family fun days at their Aberdeenshire, Lancashire and Norfolk farms throughout July and August. The days include tours, pony grooming, games and face-painting.

Visit: www.worldhorsewelfare.org

3. BHS Pleasure Rides

The British Horse Society are hosting various pleasure rides across the UK in July and August including Nottinghamshire, Devon, Bedfordshire, Perthshire and County Down. Whether you want to ride five miles or 22 miles, there is something for everyone.

Visit: www.bhs.org.uk

4. BHS Royal International Horse Show 24—29 July



A firm favourite with something for everyone and featuring the hotly anticipated Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup. New for 2018 is the Tomfoolery Fun Show providing free entertainment for children.

Visit: www.hickstead.co.uk

5. British Showjumping Home Pony Scotland and Wales

Scotland’s SNEC (19 July) and Wales & West (27 July) host the famous home pony showjumping competition for junior riders. With shows hosting Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Olympia qualifiers, they make for an exciting spectacle — while also hosting classes for all to compete in from British Novice upwards.

Visit: www.britishshowjumping.co.uk

6. Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials 23—26 August



A must-see on the Scottish calendar. A family weekend out in stunning Scottish scenery. With horse-action of every discipline including a leg of the Event Rider Masters (ERM) on display, Pony Club games, shopping and family shows on throughout the day.

Visit: www.blairhorsetrials.co.uk

7. Summer Saturday — Horseplay at Newmarket Racecourse 18 August



This popular, action-packed family day is returning for 2018. The day offers the opportunity to gain a greater insight into horse racing. The “Horseplay Roadshow” will be on throughout the day providing role-play and interactive games for children to learn more about the sport. Tickets available from £12 per person and children go free.

Visit: www.newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

8. Dorset Heavy Horse Farm Park

An award-winning rare breed heavy horse farm catering for the whole family. Open daily providing a varied timetable of activities from carriage and tractor rides, a cuddly pet’s corner and feeding tours.

Visit: www.dorset-heavy-horse-centre.co.uk

9. Redwings summer club

Redwings’ visitor centres in Angus, Norfolk, Essex and Warwickshire be hosting free summer clubs for children across July and August. The aim of the summer club is to provide a taster for children on what it’s like to be a Redwings vet, field officer, farrier and dentist with hands-on-activities.

Visit: www.redwings.org.uk

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday