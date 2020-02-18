The pefect home for the solo equestrian? A super-cosy semi-rural house with room for a couple of horses…

Are you just a little bit sick of people and dream of moving to a tranquil nest with just your horses? Well this cosy home with yard, hacking and enough land for a couple of steeds could be the ideal place for you.

Greenfields Farm is situated in a semi-rural location on the outskirts of St Martin’s.

The property is located in an unspoilt rural position but is close to the larger towns of Ellesmere (5 miles) and Oswestry (6 miles). The towns of Shrewsbury (22 miles) and Wrexham (21 miles) are also within a comfortable drive.

Equestrian centres in your local area would include: Berriewood Farm (28 miles), Freshfields (27 miles) and Kingswood (45 miles). You will also be just under an hour away from Telford Equestrian Centre and its facilities.

Head out with the South Shropshire Hunt, and if you prefer to hit the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 10 or NCPA Maelor & Shropshire.

This well-placed property is ideal for the small family — or solo occupant — who has a small squad of horses. Offered for sale by Halls, you will need £550,000 to make it yours.

Do you think you could make it your home?

Set in a semi-rural location, the home is set nearby to the town of St Martin’s so you can enjoy the country life but be within easy reach of shops, schools and the pub.

The grounds extend to 2.66 acres and include a main paddock, which is right next to the three-bedroom house. NOTE: Horse not included.

One of the main features of the property is the 20x50m outdoor school. It is well-fenced and has floodlights so you can train all year round.

There is a block of three traditional loose boxes located to the rear of the property as well as a handy dutch barn, which you will find next to the stables.

Key features of the ground floor include the lounge, the kitchen and the traditional dining room with ample place for entertaining.

