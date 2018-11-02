The Orcadian Peedie HOYS: Meet some winners from Orkney’s very own championship finale

For the equestrians of the Orkney Islands, heading to the mainland for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) sounds like a tall order. Their solution? Host their own version of the end of season championship show.

Named “Peedie (small) HOYS”, the show welcomes the créme de la créme of Orcadian horses and ponies, from a range of disciplines that have qualified for the fixture throughout the season.

Major titles up for grabs include Puissance horse and pony of the year as well as overall supremes of the showing classes.

Over 100 winning entries, ranging from miniature Shetlands to Clydesdales appeared at the daytime show at Orkney Riding Centre in front of Caithness judges James Munro and Ashley Anderson.

Each class then had the top three going forward to the evening finale, where an in-hand and ridden champion and reserve were chosen, before an eventual supreme of show, which was awarded to four-year-old Georgie Cunningham and her Dartmoor pony Underhill Pipe Dream with leader Ashleigh Campbell.

The reserve went to seven-year-old Jorgi Craigie and Welsh pony Amrath Coronglych.

The Day Wishart Memorial Trophy was presented to Karen Tait in recognition of her years of stewarding at the East Mainland Show, her organisation of the Riding of the Marches, her past duties for the Riding Club, and her current duties as Secretary of Orkney Branch of the Pony Club.

Christina Bichan from the Orkney Riding Centre board passed on thanks to the sponsors, the judges and stewards, the kitchen staff and those who put in hours decorating the arena.

Take a look at some of the 2018 victors:

1. Supreme line-up

L-R: supreme champions, Ashleigh Campbell and Georgie Cunningham with Underhill Pipedream; Marlene Rorie from Tuskerbister Stud; judge James Munro judge; reserve supreme Jorgi Craigie and Amrath Coronglych and judge Ashley Anderson.

2. Puissance horse

Puissance horse winner Kelly Reid and Clover with Moira Scott from sponsor Flett & Carmichael and Clover’s owner Sarah Reid.

3. Puissance pony

Pony Puissance winner was Alana Sinclair and Beau, pictured with Beau’s owner John Scott.

4. In-hand supreme

Northvet in-hand Champion Vicki Cursiter with Ingliston Crusder owned by Toots Cromarty. Pictured with Andy Cant from Northvet.

