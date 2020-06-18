The daily environmental threat our horses’ hooves face *Promotion*

Promotional feature with NAF

With the extreme wet and dry we tend to see throughout our seasons, we have to take into account how this impacts hoof health and what can be done to support this process. Day to day threats include dry stable bedding and wet turnout, which can create an extreme increase and decrease of moisture content resulting in a weakening of overall hoof integrity.

A new solution to protect every hoof

NAF has launched two new applications to provide everyday care for ALL types of hooves. With significant research employed in the development process, trialled with top farriers and their toughest clients, the recipe with the influential farriery input has proven to be incredibly successful.

The new products offer a solution for modern hooves, providing properties to help enable hooves to conquer the threats they encounter daily, these include:

Nourishing and protective agents

Fast penetration for natural ingredients

Defence against waterborne threats

Encourage and develop growth

Helps defend against contact with anaerobic bacteria

Retain the valuable moisture content

Support the mechanical strength of the horn

FARRIER SOLUTION by PROFEET is a dense liquid hoof application packaged in a handy container with a brush included for convenience and cleanliness. It sits comfortably in your hand, while being easy to apply. The solution is totally drip free, so you should have no wastage during use, providing an economical solution to total hoof care. It is ideal for your tack box, taking with you on show days or simply sat by your stable for frequent use. What’s more, the natural brush means no leeching of chemicals into the product from plastic bristles, helping to preserve the contents for use.

FARRIER DRESSING by PROFEET is an easy-to-apply dressing, suitable for use whatever the weather. It is available in a larger size handy bucket container for use on yards, making it easy to transport from area to area, wherever it is needed. It is ideal to apply daily, to complete the tacking up process, before turnout, during stabled periods or whenever deemed appropriate.

TRUSTED AND TRIALLED TO OFFER DAILY PROTECTION

Andrew James AWCF Master Farrier: “After using Farrier Dressing and the Farrier Solution by PROFEET there has been a notable improvement in hoof quality, soundness and better shoeing cycles. It also produces a great finish to hooves to complete the shoeing process and I would recommend to all my clients to help support hoof quality all-round.”

Nigel Brown AWCF Master Farrier: “Farrier Dressing by PROFEET has received great feedback from our customers who are happy with the packaging, consistency and product results. We have witnessed an improvement in horn quality on those horses whose owners have applied the dressing regularly. The dressing is easily and cleanly applied and does not leave an unnecessary residue while continuing to work on the feet throughout the day. We are now applying it to complete each shoeing appointment as a matter of course.”

BFBA and NAF join forces for nutritional partnership to support farriers

Huw Dyer AWCF, President of the British Farriers and Blacksmiths Association (BFBA): “As NAF are official suppliers to the British Equestrian teams, and with over 30 years’ experience formulating and the continual development of their large portfolio of both supplements, applications and veterinary support, we could not imagine a better fit when it comes to nutritional solutions for our farriers.

“We recognise NAF’s Clean Sport mantra, which endorses their quality control methods that are some of the strictest in the industry, not just in the UK but on a global scale. All in all we hope this new relationship provides a vital tool for our farriers to turn to when they require a trusted nutritional solution.”