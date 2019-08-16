A spot-tacular sight: 8 photos of spotted horse and ponies at their annual breed show…

Three Counties Showground played host to the Spotfest West Midlands Show as well as the annual British Spotted Pony Society’s national breed show. The fixture attracted strong entries with spotted horse owners and breeders from across the country heading to compete.

The Spotfest showing series was launched in 2015 and plays hosts to a range of shows for all spotty and spot-bred horses and ponies. The shows are open to both registered and unregistered spotted horses and ponies of all types

Check out these winners who reigned in the spotlight:

(Pictures by Emma Arnold Equine Photography)

1. Overall supreme of the breed show is Andrew Dawes’ stallion Aughton Ragged Robin. The spotted miniature is a successful breeding sire and is the father of British champion Spreyton Maximus.

2. Charlotte Cox’s gelding Spreyton Maximus nets the British championship as well as the overall gelding supreme.

3. The Spotfest West Midlands supreme of show accolade is won by Wendy Fitzgerald and the home-bred filly Chubarry Chintz. The home-produced youngster is by Chubarry Charlie.

4. Reserve supreme for the Spotfest supreme title is Richard Willam-Parfitt’s stallion Araki Spot The Difference.

5. Tanisha Mayos and her mare Hot Chocolate land the Spotfest ridden championship. The duo also took the champion of champions title for the second year running. Hot Chocolate was diagnosed with cataracts in January 2018 and competes successfully as a competition horse despite being around 98% blind.

6. A young handler steps out as she leads her pony to victory.

7. Three victorious combinations take to the grassy rings at Three Counties Show ground after being presented with their sashes and rosettes.

8. Kilcummer Simba The Lionheart exhibited by Amanda Jayne Parfitt is reserve supreme at the breed show.

