9 winning show hunter ponies we would like under our Christmas trees…

They certainly lit up show rings up and down the length of the country this season, but which one of these gorgeous show hunter ponies is your champion?

1. Carnsdale Cover Story

Morgan Ross made a winning debut at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with Paddy and Jayne Ahern’s 153cm campaigner, who glided his way to the section title.

2. Toncynfigg Liberty X

Julie Bankier rode the 153cm mare, who is produced by Adam Winbourne, to scoop the championship at the BSPS mid-summer show. The duo went onto stand show hunter pony of the year at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October.

3. Barford Jackpot

The impeccable 133cm gelding was victorious in the show hunter pony supreme after winning his champion of champions final at the BSPS summers with Mia Donaldson in the saddle.

4. Chantily Galway Girl

Jessica Reed-Else and the 153cm ride took the supreme of show accolade at Staffordshire Country Festival, despite only being together for a few weeks prior to the show.

5. Thistledown Sea Mariner

Lily Brennan and the six-year-old 133cm stood out in the supreme ridden pony championship at the North of England Pony Show on route to the top prize of £1,000.

6. Priestwood Riley

The eight-year-old gelding and Emma Harker clinched the hunter pony tri-colours at the Great Yorkshire Show in July.

7. Eskside Carnellian

Liberty Taylor-Hopkins and her six-year-old chestnut gelding were crowned supreme of show at Moreton-in-Marsh after picking up a first HOYS ticket.

8. Litton Salvador

The 2017 Cuddy pony champion took his 143cm open ticket at the Scottish Horse Show with Aliya Khan, who was riding for owners Iain Almond and Caroline Cochran.

9. Littlebyrom Limited Edition

Olivia Taylor netted the supreme award at BSPS Area 2B Lancashire Championships aboard the pretty nine-year-old 133cm winner.

