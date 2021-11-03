9 top show cobs snapped during the 2021 show season





With no 2020 show season, horses and ponies have returned to the ring fresh and well-rehearsed, so it’s no surprise that competition has been as hot as ever. One of the most competitive sections is always those dedicated to the show cobs, and this year has been no different.

Here are nine hogged cobs we wanted to take home this show season…

1.Pattern Master

Dena King’s delightful maxi cob scored the overall supreme of show title at the British Show Horse Association (BSHA) national championships with his producer Jordan Cook. The pair scored 29/30 from three judges after their supreme performance.

2. Bling Cobsby

Vicki Smith was in the saddle of her partner Alan Marnie’s chestnut lightweight cob at Royal Windsor, where he scored his class and the section tri-colour.

3. Our Cashel Blue

After standing supreme coloured on day one of the Royal International (RIHS), the legendary lightweight returned to the Hickstead main ring to clinch the overall Winston Churchill supreme, before bowing out of the show ring for good alongside his producer Allister Hood.

4. Country Seat

The 2021 RIHS winner, owned by Caro Mackness, returned to the top of the line at Moreton in Marsh where he won the maxi class and cob championship with Phil Shields.

5. Red Butler

Lisa Davey’s young lightweight won both major cob championships of the season, the RIHS and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), with Sarah Walker at the helm.

6. Randalstown Rolex

Nicky Mcconville’s ultra-consistent home-produced gelding was crowned amateur home-produced supreme at the BSHA national championships.

7. Lord Alexander

Stephen Norris piloted Elizabeth Bury’s chestnut gelding to the HOYS maxi cob of the year title for the second time in a row.

8. Red Rock III

Tracey Veale’s Vicky Hesford-produced lightweight dominated HOYS, winning his coloured class and standing section reserve, as well as clinching second and reserve in the cob section.

9. Hortons Rainman

Annette Hance’s victorious amateur cob enjoyed his victory lap at the Royal Windsor horse show in July.

