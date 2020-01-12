An impressive racing establishment with 21-box yard, five-bedroom home and access to training gallops…

Could you see yourself as the owner of this idyllic Newmarket racing yard, complete with on-site residence and useful equestrian facilities?

Agents Jackson-Stops say that this property “is arguably the best placed yard on the Hamilton Road.”

Seven Springs is located in the market town of Newmarket on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border. The town is world famous as the headquarters of horse racing.

There is excellent access to the A14 and A11 and there is a branch line connection from Newmarket to Cambridge and Ipswich. Cambridge, Audley End and Whittlesford Parkway offer direct rail lines in to London.

It is also just a five minute walk from the Hamilton Hill and Southfields Round Canter.

If you fancy a break from all things racing, head over to one of the equestrian centres in and around the area including: Bardwell Manor (22 miles), Topthorn (38 miles), Newton Hall Equitation (40 miles) or Hill Farm (48 miles).

Water Farm Dressage Centre is also an hour’s drive from the front door.

Sign up to BSPS Area 16 to hear about all the latest showing shows and if you like to hunt head out with the Suffolk Hunt.

If you fancy moving in you will need to be looking at the guide price of £1.5m.

So how would you make use of the facilities on offer?

Seven Springs is set well back off Hamilton Road and is approached through a pair of wooden gates. In all the grounds totals 2.22 acres and include a turnout paddock and lungeing ring. The yard also adjoins the Hamilton Hill training gallops.

There are 21 immaculate stables with planning permission for at least 12 more. The is also a tack room/office, new Claydon five-bay horse walker and a feed room.

Features of the house include the spacious reception hall, large reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room and galleried landing.

The rooms are spacious and airy with views over the pretty gardens.

Two of the five bedrooms are en-suite. Over the double garage is an annexe, which can also be incorporated into the main house with an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchenette and shower room.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a paved terrace and outside lighting. A sheltered paved courtyard adjoins the rear of the house.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free