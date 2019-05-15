School’s out! Take a look at these National Hunt horses enjoying their summer holidays

A well-deserved holiday for a champ…

The dual Champion Chase winner and Nicky Henderson-trained Altior enjoys his well-earned time off at Hillwood Stud in Wiltshire. The Patricia Pugh-owned gelding made it an impressive 19 wins on the bounce when concluding his season at Sandown with a victory in April, under regular jockey Nico de Boinville.

Out with the birds…

The Kim Bailey-trained duo, Subway Surf and Sea Story, spend their downtime in the field with some feathered friends.

Having a ball…

Sir Jack Yeats, who finished sixth in the 2019 Foxhunters’ Chase at Aintree, relaxes with hurdler Its’afreebee at the yard of trainer Richard Spencer.

School’s out at Team Tizzard…

Some of the horses at Colin Tizzard’s Dorset yard start their summer holidays.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Double trouble…

Trainer Chris Gordon’s stable star Highway One O One — third in the Grade Two Silver Trophy Chase at Cheltenham in April — has a mooch around his field leading hurdle winner On The Slopes.

Happy out together…

The National Hunt horses at Amy Murphy Racing look happy to be out in the sunshine. The trainer’s season highlights included a Grade One win with her stable star Kalashnikov at Aintree in April.

Blue skies and holiday time…

A herd of jump horses at Dan Skelton’s yard graze under the sunshine during their summer vacation. During the 2018/19 season, the trainer became only the second British trainer, after Martin Pipe, to reach 200 winners in a jump season.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.