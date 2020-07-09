Sad about HOYS’ cancellation? Relive the famous show with these 9 winning moments from 2019…

The news that the 2020 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) will not run due to the Coronavirus pandemic hit last week. The 72nd HOYS will now take place from Wednesday 6—10 October 2021 at the usual venue of the NEC Birmingham.

But if you can’t wait until then, relive the 2019 show with these stunning winning moments which are sure to bring a tear to your eye:

1. Lydia Trice is called forward to win the 14hh show hunter pony of the year final with her 2019 Royal International (RIHS) winner Little Miss Darcey.



2. Fellthorpe Esther Jane gives Paul Bedford and his team a 14th centre line moment in the Shire horse championship. They first took the title, which is supported by the Shire Horse Society, in 1985.



3. Angie Thompson and Fremont VDL are all smiles as they take top billing in the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet Grade C championship.



4. Welsh section C Rivervalley Flash Jack gets a well earned hug from his rider Amy Tate after they’re called forward to win the junior ridden M&M pony of the year accolade.



5. Sophia Chambers is in tears as her own Skewbald stallion Roquefort Papillon wins the ridden non-native coloured pony class. After finishing second last year with Springpond On The Razzle, Sophia was delighted to finally land the red.



6. Glain Watkin-Jones and Trevor H go for it on their victory lap after landing the Pony Foxhunter championship.



7. Charlotte Dujardin praises Mount St John Valencia after she produces a winning test in the Dressage Future Elite Championship. This was the fourth year Charlotte has won the accolade.



8. Vikki Smith and Michelle Cureden’s ultra-consistent stallion Del Boy VI are crowned ridden coloured of the year, on what was the traditional’s final open apperance before stepping into ridden veteran ranks this year.



9. Tabitha Kyle punches the air after winning the 128cm championship with the only double clear riding Coreys Princess.



