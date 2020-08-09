How about living here? Complete with 64 stables, a solarium, indoor and outdoor arenas and 81 acres

Whether you are dreaming of running your own riding school or are looking for a substantial private equestrian property, Radway Riding School in the village of Radway in South Warwickshire is the perfect set-up.

Offering just over 81 acres, there is plenty of space to enjoy and the equestrian facilities are extensive. There is an American barn housing 27 stables, all with water drinkers and rubber matting. There is also an equine solarium, wash bays, a tackroom plus storerooms.

Further stabling can be found in another 16-box American barn and an additional 21 stables in various other buildings. The enviable facilities extend to an outdoor sand school, plus an indoor arena complete with a wax surface and an integrated viewing area, office, toilet and a kitchen.

There is a covered lunge pen, also with a viewing gallery, a five-horse walker, plus a hay store and ample parking for cars and horseboxes.

The acreage is divided into a mixture of six principal fields, which are well suited to both grazing and the production of hay, and a number of smaller paddocks ideal for daily turnout.

The property is on the market with estate agent Butler Sherborn with a price tag of £2.75m.

The modern six-bedroom farmhouse was completed in 2016 to a high standard and sits within landscaped gardens, overlooking the equestrian facilities and the surrounding countryside.

Located down a gated driveway, the main house has been constructed from a mix of local ironstone, brick and oak, offering a perfect open-plan family living space and making the most of the natural light.

At the heart of the property is a large family kitchen/breakfast room, which leads into an open-plan dining area with a green oak conservatory, vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors opening out into the gardens.

There is a formal sitting room with a feature wood burner, ideal for cosy evenings on the sofa after a busy day with the horses, plus a number of utility and boot rooms, which are very practical for country living.

Adjoining the farmhouse is a self-contained annexe, which sits above the double garage and includes an open-plan kitchen/sitting room, plus two bedrooms and a shower room.

Next to the indoor school is a substantial first-floor flat with kitchen/sitting room, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, three further bedrooms and a bathroom. A door from the sitting room opens out onto a large roof terrace, which benefits from far reaching views over the South Warwickshire countryside.

