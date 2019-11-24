A perfect farmhouse with arena and stabling in a great location…

Set in 10 acres of land with views looking over the unspoilt Lincolnshire countryside, could this five-bedroom farmhouse located in an enviable rural position be the place for you?

Longhills Farmhouse is nestled at the heart of the plot which is situated in the village of Branston, just four miles away from the city of Lincoln, with its cathedral quarter, wealth of schools and rail links to London.

Local equestrian centres in your area will include: Elms Farm (16 miles), Caistor EC (37 miles) and Hill House EC (33 miles).

You will also be a 45 minute trip away from Sheepgate Equestrian which hosts competitions throughout the season.

The popular venue Arena UK is also just 45 minutes away (28 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Burton Hunt or the Blankney Hunt, and if you fancy hitting the show ring this winter sign up to BSPS Area 4B for a range of local showing shows in your area.



The veterinary facilities available at Tower Equine are just under an hour away (32 miles).

If you fancy hitting the cross-country course when the weather brightens, head over to Grange de Lings (18 miles) or Canter Hallington (26 miles).



Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this horsey nest is priced at £900,000.

Could you imagine being settled in here for Christmas?

Externally the property is surrounded by extensive paddock land and gardens of approximately 10 acres.

There is plenty of land for grazing and when the weather improves, a cross-country course would certainly not look out of place…

There is a wooden block of stables for four horses as well as a large store room suitable as a tack or feed room. The stables are well sheltered by high hedging.

Included in the acreage is this well-maintained outdoor school, which is fenced with post and rail and has an all-weather surface.

The home is a pretty country farmhouse with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. There is also an attached studio space as well as a handy garage.

Inside, the interior is modern and stylish. The rooms are bright and spacious, providing the perfect space for any horsey mad family.

