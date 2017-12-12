Olympia Horse Show parking: what you need to know

Coming to Olympia Horse Show this year but not sure where to park? Take a look at our handy guide to the best car parks in the area.

Olympia Horse Show car parking

Parking location: Kensington Olympia, Hammersmith Rd, London W14 8UX

Cost: From £29.50 on dressage days, £23.50 on all other days

Opening hours: Parking is available for afternoon performances from 7am-5pm and for evening performances from 5.30pm until one hour after the event closes. On dressage days the car park is open from 2pm.

Do you need to pre-book? Yes

Walking time to show: two minutes

For more info: olympiahorseshow.com

Parking location: London Olympia NCP Car Park, Broadwood Terrace, Pembroke Road, London W8 6PL

Cost: £10 for six hours on weekdays or £15 for 12 hours on weekends if you pre-book. Pay on the day prices: £14 for one hour, £22 for up to two hours, £26 for up to four hours, £30 for up to 24 hours

Opening hours: 8am–11pm

Do you need to pre-book? No but it’s cheaper if you do. Car park only has 60 spaces.

Walking time to show: 10 minutes

For more info and to pre-book: ncp.co.uk

Parking location: Kensington High Street Car Park, Hornton Street, Kensington, W8 7NX

Cost: £10.20 for up to two hours, £20 for two-four hours, £25 for four-24 hours on Monday and Friday, £30 for four-24 hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, £20 for four-24 hours on Saturday and Sunday

Opening hours: 24 hours

Do you need to pre-book? No and purchasing in advance does not guarantee you a space

Walking time to show: 10 minutes

For more info: parkindigo.com

Other: No cash payments, card only

Parking location: Westfield London, Ariel Way, Shepherds Bush W12 7SL

Cost: £8 for two-24 hours

Opening hours: 6am–3am

Do you need to pre-book? No

Walking time to show: 20 minutes

More information: westfield.com

Parking location: West 12 Centre, 2 Charecroft Way, Shepherds Bush, London, W12 8PP

Cost: Pay on the day prices: £10 for up to two hours, £15 for up to three hours, £18 for up to four hours, £24 for up to 24 hours, Saturday and Sunday £10

Opening hours: 24 hours

Do you need to pre-book? No

Walking time to show: 15 minutes

More information: ncp.co.uk

Parking location: Kensington Hilton, 179-199 Holland Park Avenue, London W11 4UL

Cost: £35 for 24 hours on weekdays, £25 for 24 hours on weekends

Opening hours: 24 hours

Do you need to pre-book? No

Walking time to show: 15 minutes

More information: hilton.com

Parking location: Kings Mall Car Park, Glenthorne Road, Hammersmith, W6 0LJ

Cost: £4.50 for two-three hours, £5.50 for three-four hours, £20 for four-six hours, £30 for six-nine hours, £40 for nine-12 hours, £50 for 12-16 hours, £55 for 16-24 hours

Opening hours: 24 hours

Do you need to pre-book? No

Walking time to show: 20 minutes

For more information: kings-mall.co.uk

Parking location: Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street, London W8 4PT

Cost: £14 for up to two hours, £30 for two-four hours, £34 for four-six hours, £40 for six-24 hours

Opening hours: 24 hours

Do you need to pre-book? No

Walking time to show: 25 minutes

For more information: ncp.co.uk

Pay and display parking is available on certain roads in the area. Prices start from £1.20 an hour and you must purchase and display a ticket from the machine. Check the machine for the maximum stay allowed and tariff charges. Pay and display parking is free on Sundays. More information can be found here: rbkc.gov.uk

For blue badge and wheelchair parking please follow the links to more information for each car park.

Please note the prices were correct at the time of writing.

