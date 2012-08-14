Be ready to ride with Noble Outfitters’ equestrian essentials

Promotional feature with Noble Outfitters

Whether you’re hacking out or travelling to a show, Noble Outfitters’ next-level equestrian essentials will help you perform at your peak…

BALANCE RIDING TIGHTS

Performance meets fit in the original Noble Outfitters’ Balance Riding Tights. Made with high-recovery stretch fabric for comfort and flexibility, these best sellers offer UPF (ultra violet protection) 50+, coupled with booty-enhancing technology. Additional features include:

a secure phone pocket on the thigh for safe and easy access – perfect for snapping the view or videoing a training session

Opti-Dry technology to wick away moisture while keeping the same comfortable fit

Ultrasuede knee patches for durability and extra grip

Flat-seam construction for ease of movement at the knee, so you can be flexible in all paces

A lightweight hem to reduce bulk so socks and riding boots sit comfortably, avoiding any rubbing.

Colours: asphalt, black, elmwood, brown, fig, plum, Pacific blue, navy.

Sizes: XS-XL

RRP: £59.95

ON THE BIT BELT

Complete your outfit with our versatile On the bit belt, which boasts beautifully inlaid snaffle bits accented with traditional padded leather. Designed to keep your Ashley shirt neatly tucked in, it also adds a touch of glamour to the yard or competition – plus it looks equally good worn with jeans.

Colour: black, havanna, fig, and navy Hawaiian blue

Sizes: S-L

RRP: £49.95

ASHLEY PERFORMANCE SHIRT

This ultimate base layer is made with UPF 50+ rated fabric, and features an integral stock loop, ultra-breathable mesh back and princess-seam side panels, for protection, breathability and a flattering tailored look. Whether you’re taking a dressage test or tackling a cross-country course, the Ashley shirt will help keep you cool and collected.

Colours: white, plum/plum lace, duchess blue, navy, white, powder blue/confetti print.

Sizes: XS-XXL

RRP: £44.95

All items featured available from nobleoutfitters.co.uk