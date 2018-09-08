Two home-bred, home-produced, full brother Welsh section D stallions will make their breeder’s dreams come true in October, when they will compete in the same open ridden final at the 2018 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

Larnleighs Dictator (Ernie) and Larnleighs Express (Eric), both owned and bred by Nicki Oldershaw-Glenn, are sired by the late stallion Craignant Express and out of Abergavenny Nutmeg. Both are previous HOYS finalists under saddle.

“Ernie is now on his fourth visit to HOYS and Eric, after a couple of seasons of very near misses, will be making his second visit to the final,” said Nicki. “This year will be very special as both brothers will be contesting the final together, with their regular partners Tarnya Shields and Rebecca Penny.

“Both are very well behaved for stallions, although Eric is well-known for his somewhat quirky nature. He can be regularly found blowing raspberries and frothing at the mouth. He also enjoys making helicopters with his jockey’s whip in the line up — many a steward has had a near miss of a whip round the ear hole as they walk the line up.

“Ernie, on the other hand, is Mr Sensible and is very often referred to as ‘golden balls’. When a complicated show is set by the judge we know he will always pull out the stops. We can just imagine the sensible, older brother rolling his eyes at his sibling.”

Nicki’s daughter Harriet, who is in her first full season off the lead rein, has also qualified Zara Neachell’s Welsh section A Glebedale Jumble, who is produced by Jill and Lucy Rushton.

“Jumble picked up his first ridden HOYS ticket at the last qualifier of the season after a run of second and thirds,” continued Nicki. “I will be a very proud breeder, as I will have three home-breds competing this year — two four-legged and one two-legged.”

