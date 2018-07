Many of us have fond — or fairly hair-raising — memories of learning to ride on a native pony. Reminiscing on your horsey childhood can sometimes feel like flicking through a book of breeds. For me there was the Exmoor with no brakes, the New Forest who had a penchant for attempting to eat grass mid-canter and the Connemara who finally gave me my first positive taste of jumping. We’re certainly not short of choice — but which native would you back as the perfect first pony?