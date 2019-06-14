National Hunt trainer takes on kids’ fancy dress class and 9 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From an unplanned dip to some incredible plaits, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





#PlaitingGoals



Come rain or shine, this pair look the biz



When your $11,000 AUD horse wins the $5million AUD All-Star Mile

Sharethrough (Mobile)

How good does the wonderful Cue Card look in his new career?



Nothing to see here, just National Hunt trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies enjoying an opportunity to get involved with some fancy dress…



Disclaimer: this is a joke



Adam Fanthorpe BREAKING! Bramham Horse Trials under FEI safety investigation due to concerns over the depth of the water jump.

Top showjumper Edwina Tops-Alexander has a new ride…



What a save!



Meanwhile, these ladies didn’t want to be late at Bramham…

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

The irony of the sign in the background adds to this sequence

If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk