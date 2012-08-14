Musto advertorial

Promotional feature with Musto

Built on 50 years of engineering cutting-edge performance apparel, Musto is the world’s leading sailing brand and a leader in British equestrian and shooting. Driven by innovation, the desire to go beyond the accepted, revolutionise and be disruptive is what makes Musto a market-leading brand. Every piece across every collection has been precision engineered. This ensures the exacting standards that have become the brand’s signature trait worldwide.

With access to 45,000 nautical miles in the Volvo Ocean Race, and several laboratory conditions, each fabric used across the Musto collections has been vigorously tested to ensure it stands up to our expectations of keeping people protected in all environments.

And our precision engineering doesn’t stop here. All our garments are tailored to each specific need of the end user. Seam placements, fabric choices, hidden features and ergonomic styling are all to help give you the inside edge. Our products are designed to do the demanding work, so you don’t have to. Our aim is to keep you protected in the elements, so you can stay focused on the task at hand.

To push themselves further in the saddle, riders need kit that extends their limit, with no exception. That’s why the British Equestrian Federation and Team GBR have chosen to partner with Musto.

Team GBR’s specification for the brand when it came to choosing kit weren’t simply rider-specific. The Musto garments they chose had to be climate-ready and span their diverse breadth of disciplines.

Each garment worn by Team GBR has been chosen based on its hidden technology, how this benefits the rider, and help them to perform at their best. High wicking polo’s, waterproof jackets and insulating middle layers all aid climate control during their rigorous training schedules.

Musto’s aim is to always keep the rider front and centre, and to produce the ideal product which will help them perform at their best. Where Musto have limited internal expertise, we will partner with like-minded brands to create products which are fit for purpose.

That’s why Musto is proud to partner with Flying Changes for the upcoming seasons. Combining their impeccable tailoring with Musto’s exceptional designs and performance fabrics, the result is sure to be a show-stopping tailcoat and short technical riding jackets that bridge the gap between functionality and style.

You can show your support of Team GBR with our range of technical merchandise wear. Waterproof jackets, performance riding tops, polo’s and accessories are available across men’s and women’s sizes, complete with Team GBR branding.