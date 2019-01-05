Meet the 12 best of breeds crowned at Olympia

The 2018 Olympia International Horse Show saw a Connemara stallion land the overall LeMieux British Show Pony Society mountain and moorland ridden championship. Here, we celebrate the 12 best of breeds crowned in the prestigious final.

Connemara

Sandra Burton rode Joe Burke’s impeccable stallion Banks Timber to land the breed title and the overall sash. By Teglstrup Duke and out of Banks Square Do-Do, “Tim” was also a Cuddy in-hand finalist this season. He landed his Olympia ticket at the final qualifier of the 2018 term at Countryside Live.

Welsh section B

The nine-year-old stallion Cadlanvalley Buzby and Libby Grota stood overall reserve and netted the Heniarth trophy for the best junior combination. Buzby is no stranger to championship show success as he was open ridden champion at HOYS in 2016 with Katy Marriott-Payne and was also junior champion at the Royal International with Libby back in July. Lucy Glover and her own Welsh section B stallion Carrwood Shimmering Gold took ninth overall.

Welsh section D

After his HOYS win, Dyffryngwy Sir Picasso topped a strong field of Welsh section Ds for his owner/rider Emma Boardman. By Trevallion Picasso, the eight-year-old has also previously won at the RIHS and scored the top ride mark of the whole Olympia final. Two other Welsh Cobs, Karen Johnson’s Menai Eurostar (Clare Fitch) and Sarah Hird’s Saith Magical Ginger (Henry Hird) were placed sixth and seventh respectively.



Fell

Lunesdale Dixie was the sole representative for the Fells but also scooped fifth in the overall placings. Produced by the Jinks Show Team and ridden by Christina Gough for Julie Clare, the stallion is by Lunesdale Beckham and out of Greenholme Keely.



Welsh section C

Coming in eighth and best of the Welsh section Cs was Sarah Dowdeswell’s Cargarsar Silver Phantom. The eight-year-old was piloted by producer Katy Marriott-Payne. Lynn Scott’s Welsh section C stallion Lynuck The Showman was placed 10th with Becki Penny on board.

Dales The Pennal family’s home-bred mare Nipna Flora and Tayla Lewis landed the Dales accolade for the second consecutive year. Highland The 2018 RIHS supreme pony champion Benbreac of Croila and Matthew Cooper scooped the best Highland rosette once again. Dartmoor Dunmere Woodruff and Megan Hewitt took the Dartmoor title for owner Jo Green against a quality field. The stallion was making his second appearance at the show and has also been to HOYS and the RIHS multiple times.

Welsh section A As producer Sam Roberts was riding another charge, Charlotte Tuck landed the ride on the top Welsh section A Thistledown San Siro. New Forest Ashley Rancher was the sole New Forest to qualify and represent the breed with Terri Guyett at the helm for Owen and Val Dibdin.

Exmoor Lauren Brill rode her own Edwinsfield Nocturne to stand top of the Exmoors. The gelding is by previous BOB Waltersgay Nightingale.

Shetland Sapphire Classic and Frankie Currell were worthy winners of the Shetland title. The 12-year-old was also at the NEC in October.