



This amazing property comes with a smart yard, long arena and plenty of paddock space as well as a thriving holiday let business on site.

Lower Rock Farm is situated on the outskirts of the Cheshire village of Beeston and two miles from Peckforton – both Beeston and Peckforton castles are visible from the 14-acre property.

From Lower Rock Farm, Chester is a 12-mile journey, Liverpool is 30 miles away and Manchester is a 40-mile drive.

Crewe Station is 35 minutes from the front door by car, with a direct rail link to London in one hour and 40 minutes.

You can reach Manchester Airport in less than 50 minutes.

Equestrian centres in the area include Kelsall Hill (16 mins), Southview (17 mins) and Sandylane (26 mins). Cross-country facilities can be found at Somerford Park (45 mins). For a day’s hunting, join the Cheshire or Cheshire Forest.

Cholmondeley Castle, which hosts horse trials with classes from BE80 to Intermediate, is 16 minutes away.

Lower Rock Farm is on the market for £4.5m with Larch Property. Let’s take a look around…

The yard is an American barn-style internal stable block with 10 Monarch loose boxes and three wash bays with cross ties. The stables and wash bays have rubber flooring and there is wiring in place for the addition of solarium lights in the wash bays.

There’s a separate barn that houses a refurbished tack room with sink, a toilet, feed room, store and additional utility room.

The 60x20m all-weather arena overlooks the drive.

There are several large post-and-rail paddocks, with an additional block of two timber stables.

Within the gardens you’ll find manicured level lawns, a pond and garden room with castle views. There’s an orchard set back from the formal gardens and a large stone terrace adjoining the main house.

On the ground floor is a large kitchen and breakfast room with classic country features such as exposed timbers and a large Belfast sink.

The island with seating capacity makes this a family-friendly kitchen.

You’ll also find four reception rooms, a utility, garden room and study on the ground floor.

Upstairs is the principle bedroom and guest bedroom suites, as well as three further double bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Lower Rock Farm incorporates a successful holiday let business called Castle View Rural Retreats – there are seven lettable units on site.

