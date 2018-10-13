That winning feeling — 12 epic celebrations from HOYS

According to these fantastic images, being crowned champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) really is the best feeling in the world. We enjoyed watching celebrations galore as some of the best combinations enjoyed their moments in the spotlight…

1. Pure joy

Oliver Tuff wins the prestigious Foxhunter Championship on his father Justin’s Darino B

2. Red hot

Chilli has long been regarded one of the best young horses in the country and in Birmingham he and Donald Whitaker sealed victory in the newcomers final

3. Making history

Shaunie Greig with the whizzy Casino Royale VIII are crowned Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year for the second year in a row

4. Conquering the big red wall

Alfie Bradstock (H D’Or) cannot hide his delight at clearing the puissance wall to share top honours with Guy Williams (Mr Blue Sky UK).

5. Not once, but twice

Trevor Breen and catch ride Diamants Aurora, who belongs to Tracy Priest, proved unbeatable first in the Talent Seekers then again in the grade C championship

6. In the spotlight

Belgian rider Karel Cox and Evert head a competitive field in Sunday’s feature class, the Leading Showjumper of the Year

7. Impressive by name, impressive by nature

The Bronze League Championship goes to Natasha Hewitt and JJ’s Impressive

8. Catch me if you can

France’s Geoffroy De Coligny swoops in to the NEC Birmingham to claim a winning double of CSI3* international classes on Raimondo Du Plessis

9. We did it!

Claudia Moore and Sonas Barney are victorious in the 138cm championship

10. Rug, sash and rosettes galore

Jessica Howard and Tinka’s Gentleman Jim embrace their moment in the spotlight after winning the pony newcomers championship

11. All smiles

The pony Foxhunter final is won by Holly Cooper and Valentine Supreme

12. All white on the night

Izabella Rogers and Whinney Lass claim top honours in the 128cm championship

