That winning feeling — 12 epic celebrations from HOYS

According to these fantastic images, being crowned champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) really is the best feeling in the world. We enjoyed watching celebrations galore as some of the best combinations enjoyed their moments in the spotlight…
1. Pure joy
Oliver Tuff wins the prestigious Foxhunter Championship on his father Justin’s Darino B
2. Red hot
Chilli has long been regarded one of the best young horses in the country and in Birmingham he and Donald Whitaker sealed victory in the newcomers final
3. Making history
Shaunie Greig with the whizzy Casino Royale VIII are crowned Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year for the second year in a row
4. Conquering the big red wall
Alfie Bradstock (H D’Or) cannot hide his delight at clearing the puissance wall to share top honours with Guy Williams (Mr Blue Sky UK).
5. Not once, but twice
Trevor Breen and catch ride Diamants Aurora, who belongs to Tracy Priest, proved unbeatable first in the Talent Seekers then again in the grade C championship
6. In the spotlight
Belgian rider Karel Cox and Evert head a competitive field in Sunday’s feature class, the Leading Showjumper of the Year
7. Impressive by name, impressive by nature
The Bronze League Championship goes to Natasha Hewitt and JJ’s Impressive
8. Catch me if you can
France’s Geoffroy De Coligny swoops in to the NEC Birmingham to claim a winning double of CSI3* international classes on Raimondo Du Plessis
9. We did it!
Claudia Moore and Sonas Barney are victorious in the 138cm championship
10. Rug, sash and rosettes galore
Jessica Howard and Tinka’s Gentleman Jim embrace their moment in the spotlight after winning the pony newcomers championship
11. All smiles
The pony Foxhunter final is won by Holly Cooper and Valentine Supreme
12. All white on the night
Izabella Rogers and Whinney Lass claim top honours in the 128cm championship
