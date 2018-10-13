That winning feeling — 12 epic celebrations from HOYS

Jennifer Donald
TAGS:

According to these fantastic images, being crowned champion at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) really is the best feeling in the world. We enjoyed watching celebrations galore as some of the best combinations enjoyed their moments in the spotlight…

1. Pure joy

Oliver Tuff wins the prestigious Foxhunter Championship on his father Justin’s Darino B

2. Red hot

Donald Whitaker riding CHILLI for owner Thomas Williams, winner of the Connolly's Red Mills Senior Newcomers at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Chilli has long been regarded one of the best young horses in the country and in Birmingham he and Donald Whitaker sealed victory in the newcomers final

3. Making history

Shaunie Greig riding CASINO ROYALE V111 for owner Anne Greig, winner of the Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Shaunie Greig with the whizzy Casino Royale VIII are crowned Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year for the second year in a row

4. Conquering the big red wall

Alfie BRADSTOCK riding H. D'OR, joint winner of the Thistledown Puissance at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Alfie Bradstock (H D’Or) cannot hide his delight at clearing the puissance wall to share top honours with Guy Williams (Mr Blue Sky UK).

5. Not once, but twice

Trevor Breen riding DIAMANTS AURORA, winner of the Talent Seekers (inc. 7 Year Old Championship) at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Trevor Breen and catch ride Diamants Aurora, who belongs to Tracy Priest, proved unbeatable first in the Talent Seekers then again in the grade C championship

6. In the spotlight

Karel Cox EVERT Leading Showjumper of the Year at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Belgian rider Karel Cox and Evert head a competitive field in Sunday’s feature class, the Leading Showjumper of the Year

7. Impressive by name, impressive by nature

Natasha Hewitt riding JJS IMPRESSIVE for owner Natasha Hewitt, winner of the Horseware Bronze League Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

The Bronze League Championship goes to Natasha Hewitt and JJ’s Impressive

8. Catch me if you can

Geoffroy DE COLIGNY (FRA) riding RAIMONDO DU PLESSIS, winner of the Accumulator at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

France’s Geoffroy De Coligny swoops in to the NEC Birmingham to claim a winning double of CSI3* international classes on Raimondo Du Plessis

9. We did it!

Claudia Moore riding SONAS BARNEY for owner Sharifa Al Homaizi, winner of the Stable Company 138cm Championships at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Claudia Moore and Sonas Barney are victorious in the 138cm championship

10. Rug, sash and rosettes galore

Jessica Howard riding TINKAS GENTLEMAN JIM for owner Adrienne Staunton, winner pf the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Jessica Howard and Tinka’s Gentleman Jim embrace their moment in the spotlight after winning the pony newcomers championship

11. All smiles

Holly Cooper riding VALENTINE SUPREME for owner Sophie Phillips, winner of the Pony Foxhunter Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

The pony Foxhunter final is won by Holly Cooper and Valentine Supreme

12. All white on the night

Izabella Rogers riding WHINNEY LASS for owner Nicola Rogers, winner of the128cm Championships at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

Izabella Rogers and Whinney Lass claim top honours in the 128cm championship

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.