9 tips from the top to help you ride the perfect leg-yield

Here are some great pointers from four-star eventer Kate Honey (pictured) to help you tackle leg-yielding with your horse — not only can this lateral movement be found in some dressage tests, but it can also be used as a useful training tool.



1. Make sure your horse is straight down both reins

2. Make sure your horse willingly moves away from your leg in each direction

3. Then ride down the three-quarter line and move your horse away from your inside leg towards the fence line/arena edge

4. Make sure your horse stays straight or with a slight inside flexion

5. Keep the outside rein so you don’t loose your horse’s outside shoulder

6. Make sure your weight is even in both stirrups and you are sitting straight

7. Look to where you are going

8. To begin with, a few steps at a time is all you need ask for — then check your straightness and ask for the leg-yield again

9. Teach your horse to move away from the fence to the three-quarter or centre line as well as to the fence so they don’t learn to rely on the fence for support

Unaffiliated mid-week dressage



Date: 24 October

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Gloucestershire

Details: “This competition has classes ranging from intro to elementary. This is a relaxed event and all tests may be called.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 26 October

Venue: Four Winds Equestrian Centre, Spalding

Details: “This competition has classes from intro to novice, starting from 4pm. Lead-rein riders are permitted in the intro class, with the warm up indoors and competition outdoors. Tests can be called and all riders are welcome to come and have a go.”

Saturday morning dressage

Date: 27 October

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This competition has classes from intro to medium. The dress code is smart causal and classes will not start before 9.45am.”

British Dressage

Date: 28 October

Venue: Birtle Riding Centre, Bury

Details: “This competition has affiliated classes ranging between intro and medium with winter qualifiers and dressage to music classes at each level too.”

Winter dressage league

Date: 28 October

Venue: Mill of Uras, Stonehaven

Details: “This unaffiliated competition features classes from intro to medium.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 28 October

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “This show has unaffiliated classes ranging between intro and elementary and Pony Club Dengie league qualifiers too. The unaffiliated classes hold Trailblazers qualifiers and are open to juniors and seniors.”

