A Grade II country house with 16 stables, arena, horse walker and 17 acres – with a £4.65m price tag

Holmer Ridings is a Grade II-listed property in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire, complete with impressive equestrian facilities that would be at the top of any horse lover’s wish list.

The five-bedroom country house comes with a price tag of £4.65m, available through estate agent Savills, and is set down a long, tree-lined driveway with a separate drive leading to the stables. The land extends to about 17.8 acres, including post-and-rail fenced paddocks.

The 16 stables are attractively set within a courtyard, plus there is an outdoor sand school, a lunge area, horse walker, a staff flat and tackroom. There are two further detached buildings, a one-bedroom guest lodge and a cottage that has been divided into two staff apartments with adjoining garages.

Located on the edge of a village, Holmer Ridings is also within easy reach of the M40 — offering a great road network to get around the country for competitions and training.

The period ‘brick and flint’ property was built around 1728. It has since been extended and improved over the years, now offering original character features mixed with contemporary style.

Inside there is an open-plan kitchen and breakfast room with a rounded, bay-window orangery, while the drawing room features three tall, arched windows.

The large master bedroom suite boasts a luxurious bathroom with ‘his and hers’ dressing rooms, so there will be no arguing over space.

Outside, there is garaging for cars and immaculate gardens which include a sunken terrace, perfect for al fresco entertaining.

