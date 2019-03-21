A hero retires: winners of H&H and Badminton amateur eventing photo competition revealed

Nigel M. Powell is the overall winner of the competition with the exciting action shot above of German superstars Michael Jung and La Biosthetique-Sam FBW at this legendary horse’s final Badminton. Congratulations to Nigel, who wins press accreditation to this year’s Badminton.

The judges also selected a number of highly commended photos which were in the running for the prize.

Young photographer Amelia Hart took this atmospheric headshot of Virginia Thompson’s ride Star Nouveau as he emerged through the arch for the horse inspection at Badminton.

The symmetry of this composition by Daniel Scott and Alvescot Mr Nice Guy at Burgham earned it a place in the line-up. The photographer is Barbara Austin.

The judges loved the unusual angle of this picture of Alicia Hawker and Charles RR, taken by Sandra Groves looking down from the stands at Badminton as the pair left the main arena to head out onto the cross-country.

John Austin captured this “woohoo moment” of Harry Horgan and Rocketman GD at Burgham.

Kate Honey and Fernhill Now Or Never, also at Badminton, are the subject of this photograph by Hayley Macdonald.

An image from far away — Allan Gillespie took this cracking photo of Emma Mason and Aramatai Fox in the CCI2* (now CCI3*-L) at the Australian International Three-Day Event, at Adelaide.

And finally, the judges loved the drama of this back view of Georgie Strang and Cooley Earl pinging into The Lake at Badminton last year, taken by Alesha Christian.

Congratulations to all the photographers, we hope Nigel enjoys being an accredited member of the media at Badminton this year and good luck to all the budding snappers out there for the 2019 eventing season!

