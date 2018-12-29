Happy 80th Birthday, Harvey Smith! We delve into the archives to celebrate…

Today (29 December) we are wishing a very Happy 80th Birthday to one of the greatest names in showjumping, Harvey Smith! To celebrate this octogenarian’s outstanding contribution to equestrian sport over the years, we rifled through the picture archives to find just a few of our favourite ‘Harvey moments’ — and remember many more of the good times, too.

1. Harvey has won the Hickstead Derby four times — in 1970 and 1971 on Mattie Brown (pictured), then in 1974 on Salvador, before completing the four-timer in 1981 on Sanyo Video. His famous ‘V sign’ — directed towards the Hickstead judges — came in the 1971 event and led to him becoming a household name.

2. The Yorkshireman’s two sons Robert (pictured below with Harvey) and Steven followed him into the showjumping business. Both rode at the Olympics and Robert remains a top competitor on the international stage.

3. Harvey represented Great Britain at two Olympic Games — his debut came in 1968 when he and Madison Time (pictured) flew to Mexico. In 1972 he finished fourth individually in Munich riding Manhattan.

4. The colourful, often controversial, showjumper wasn’t just a fierce competitor in the show ring — at the height of his fame in the 1970s he took part in professional wrestling. He also released a pop song in 1975.

5. Since retiring from showjumping in 1990, Harvey and his wife Sue Smith — also a former showjumper — have been training National Hunt racehorses at Craiglands Farm, Bingley, West Yorkshire, sending out the 2013 Grand National winner Auroras Encore (pictured), with Ryan Mania in the saddle.

6. Harvey won six championship medals including European team silver in 1983 and 1977, individual bronze in 1963 and at the world championships in 1970 and claimed individual silver at the Europeans in 1967 and 1971.

7. It’s over 60 years since Harvey Smith made his Nations Cup debut and in 1965 he and Harvester flew the flag for Great Britain.

8. Harvey remains one of the most famous names in showjumping and he received a lifetime achievement award from British Showjumping in 2010 for his outstanding contribution to the sport.

9. He won more than 50 grands prix during his career – but nothing can beat the moment his winning mount Sanyo Technology tried to eat the turkey presented to Harvey by the Duchess of Kent (pictured).

10. Harvey Smith made his competition debut at Bingley agricultural show in 1947 and returned to his pony-riding roots when taking part in the Pony Club Games at Horse of the Year Show in 1978 (pictured)

11. He’s competed all over the world, in every type of showjumping competition, becoming the first man to have jumped in 100 World Cup qualifiers.

12. And finally… If ever there was a time to bring out this photographic gem, it’s now. Happy Birthday Harvey!

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday