Forget trick-or-treating — dressing your horse up as a ghost/joker/skeleton/Grim Reaper is the way to celebrate Halloween in style this year.

Whether you’re the type of person that slaves over a costume for months to make sure you wow on show day, or one that takes the cheat’s route of bagging a supermarket bargain, we’ve all indulged in dressing our horses and ponies up once or twice. And this time of year is the perfect opportunity to go to town. Surely your horse won’t mind a green mane, unicorn horn or fake wound?

As the trick-or-treaters start flooding in over the weekend, make sure you have your treats at the ready for humans and horses alike. We wouldn’t say no to this spooky bunch…

The pumpkin

Amy Gallagher riding her Welsh section D at a showjumping competition

The ghost stable

Louise Maryon’s horse in his haunted stable

The dreaded clippers

From Sarah Kelk, this is Mouse Corbett feeling spooky and her pumpkin carved out with the words of her nemesis

The alien



Tina Davies on Lou Lou

A pair of devils

Deacon with her pony Southwaite Calendar Girl

A sleepy-looking wizard

Sophie Claydon’s Welsh section A rescue pony Piper.

Continued below…

The dragon



Stephanie Eaton and Narvarre Full Moon (Chelsea)

The witch



Molly Beadle

… another witch



Isla Anderson with Roger in Colorado, USA

The Grim Reaper



Lauran Jones with her ex-racehorse Woody

The unicorn



Casanova, sent in by Kuchina Johnson

A halloween medley



North West Driving Club members Marina and Ted Chapman with Shetland pony Morag along with friend Sue Noreci and her three children, Leah, Elsa and Jamie.

… and another witch



Edie Codd riding Dolly

The clown



Elaine Dainty with Darco

…another Grim Reaper



Christine Talbot with her KWPN mare Nahajola (Lola).

The skeleton riding another skeleton



Mia Kirby and Saffron

…another witch



Elaine Hobkirk and Saffy at a halloween showjumping night

The skeleton riding a spider



Oliver Gillman and his pony Tuffty at a Halloween show

And finally… one last witch?



Amy Biggs and Lahinch Lad

