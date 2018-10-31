Forget trick-or-treating — dressing your horse up as a ghost/joker/skeleton/Grim Reaper is the way to celebrate Halloween in style this year.
Whether you’re the type of person that slaves over a costume for months to make sure you wow on show day, or one that takes the cheat’s route of bagging a supermarket bargain, we’ve all indulged in dressing our horses and ponies up once or twice. And this time of year is the perfect opportunity to go to town. Surely your horse won’t mind a green mane, unicorn horn or fake wound?
As the trick-or-treaters start flooding in over the weekend, make sure you have your treats at the ready for humans and horses alike. We wouldn’t say no to this spooky bunch…
The pumpkin
Amy Gallagher riding her Welsh section D at a showjumping competition
The ghost stable
Louise Maryon’s horse in his haunted stable
The dreaded clippers
From Sarah Kelk, this is Mouse Corbett feeling spooky and her pumpkin carved out with the words of her nemesis
The alien
A pair of devils
Deacon with her pony Southwaite Calendar Girl
A sleepy-looking wizard
Sophie Claydon’s Welsh section A rescue pony Piper.
The dragon
Stephanie Eaton and Narvarre Full Moon (Chelsea)
The witch
… another witch
Isla Anderson with Roger in Colorado, USA
The Grim Reaper
Lauran Jones with her ex-racehorse Woody
The unicorn
Casanova, sent in by Kuchina Johnson
A halloween medley
North West Driving Club members Marina and Ted Chapman with Shetland pony Morag along with friend Sue Noreci and her three children, Leah, Elsa and Jamie.
… and another witch
The clown
…another Grim Reaper
Christine Talbot with her KWPN mare Nahajola (Lola).
The skeleton riding another skeleton
…another witch
Elaine Hobkirk and Saffy at a halloween showjumping night
The skeleton riding a spider
Oliver Gillman and his pony Tuffty at a Halloween show
And finally… one last witch?
