Looking for Halloween costume inspiration? Check out these 9 spooky ideas…

With Halloween just around the corner, some H&H readers have shared their themed costumes. From using equine-friendly paint to recreate skeletons to ghoulish ghosts and pumpkins, we loved all these brilliant, fun and eerie ideas. Which ones do you reckon you could pull off with your horse this Halloween?

Letty spent several hours painting herself and her “long-suffering Warmblood” Maverick for some Halloween-themed cross-country.

Gemma Dixon dusts off the black cape each year for her yard’s annual “Halloween hoolie”. Her 25-year-old horse, Storm, and eight-year-old dog, Sky, also take part in the spooky festivities.

Julie Harvey and her horse, Boysi, got into the Halloween spirit with this ghostly ensemble while taking part in some arena eventing.

Young Anna O’Connor and Woody, from Wexford in Ireland, enjoyed some showjumping dressed as a pair of scary skeletons.

Janelle Holden partnered her ex-racehorse, Miss Taboo, in a wicked pumpkin costume.

Young Isabel Ward and her pony Bob opted for a Halloween-themed Mickey and Minnie Mouse duo.

Ghost-busting! The hours spent painting Kilnaseer Buster were worth it for rider Sarah Bradford when the pair picked up the best-dressed trophy at a local show.

Paige Townsend and Dolly made for a ghoulish pair following their Halloween makeover, and they went on to win the best fancy dress at their local show.

Marnie and Milo’s Halloween twist on the book characters Thing One and Cat In The Hat gets our thumbs up.

