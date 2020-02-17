The definitive guide to the pre-purchase vetting *H&H Plus*

This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

So you think you’ve found the right horse, but you’re unsure whether or not to get it vetted, what type of vetting to have and which vet to use. Don’t worry, we are here to help to navigate what can be a stressful situation for all involved...

Pre-purchase vettings: Two stage | Five stage | Optional extras | Results | Further reading

The pre-purchase vetting is designed to provide a buyer with a vet’s expert opinion on whether the horse they are looking to buy is physically suitable for the job it is intended for. Whenever possible it is recommended a purchaser attends the vetting, so they can see and discuss any potential issues that arise, and that their normal vet is used, if that is an option.

If this is not possible then using a vet who does not have links with the seller or the horse would avoid any conflicts of interest. If you are looking for a vet outside your local area, then we recommend you do some research online before deciding which individual to use. Local contacts including social media groups can be a good place to seek recommendations, or ask your own vet. Where possible try to choose a vet who has a similar approach to risk as yourself, so it is worth speaking to the vet in advance to ascertain this.

