A farmhouse with three stables, arena, grazing and stunning hacking for under £1m





Make the move to this five-bedroom country property situated in the South Downs, with glorious panoramic coastal and countryside views.

Foxhole Farm is located just off the A259 between Newhaven and Seaford in East Sussex. Seaford promenade is just a short distance away and the closest beach is at Tidemills, Newhaven East, which is within a two-minute drive away.

The The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead — home of the Royal International Horse Show — can be found just over half an hour away (23 miles), while you can be at the South of England showground within 45 minutes (24 miles).

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Sussex EC (32 miles), Happy Valley EC (25 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (27 miles).

If you want to show, sign up to BSPS Area 14.

Fancy improving your cross-country schooling? Head down to Comphurst Cross Country (21 miles).

Other facilities to check out include Chelwood Gate EC, High Hurstwood EC and Borde Hill EC, as well as Golden Cross and Plumpton.

If you need a vet, get in touch with the Sussex Equine Hospital (32 miles)

If you want to hunt head out with Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds or the mid Surrey Farmers Draghounds.

This heavenly home is priced at £995,000 and is offered for sale by Churchill Country & Equestrian.

Foxehole Farm is a delightful five-bedroom property in the South Downs. One of the main features of the location is the stunning views as well as fantastic out-riding and hacking opportunities.

In total, the land extends to seven acres and includes paddocks for grazing and a handy field shelter.

There is a three-box stable yard including a wash down area, storage area with a feed and tack room, hard standing parking including parking bays, large hay store and a shipping container.

When you’re not out hacking ensure your training is on point in this 20x40m outdoor school .

The home boasts a wrap-around garden and a south-facing terrace overlooking the front garden and banked paddock. It’s well presented, bright and spacious with high ceilings and fantastic views — including of the sea — throughout the entire property.

The welcoming entrance hall leads through to the family snug and kitchen with built-in cupboards and views out to the front garden and surrounding countryside. The kitchen leads through to a utility room which in turn leads to a further hallway, shower room, study, and garage.

