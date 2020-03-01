Fancy running your business at home with horses on your doorstep? Check out this five-bedroom property complete with 15 stables and indoor swimming pool

Anyone looking to run a business in the comfort of their own home, while also having your horses a few yards from the front door, should check out this five-bedroom property. The house has amble space for a commercial opportunity and enviable equestrian facilities outside.

Wellbet Farm is in the village of Swinderby in Lincolnshire and sits in approximately 8.5 acres.

For racing fans, Market Rasen racecourse is 26.1 miles away, while Elm Farm Equestrian Centre is 18.2 miles. For eventing enthusiasts, Lincolnshire Showground, where Lincolnshire Horse Trials take place, is a 12.5-mile drive.

The detached property, which is on the market for £850,000 with agents Rural Scene, is approached via electric gates, leading to a sweeping gravel driveway and the addition of a large pond with a waterfall feature.

The facilities for horses are second-to-none, with the main stable block comprising nine stables, a hay store, feed room, tack and rug room and a cloakroom, while there are a further six stables on the property. Not forgetting the horse walker, floodlit manège with a sand and rubber surface and post-and-rail fenced paddocks, completing this brilliant horsey set-up.

Inside the house, there is a handy utility room with a sink and plumbing for a washing machine and dryer — perfect for the inevitable dirty riding gear. There is also a walk-in tack storeroom here.

To warm you up during the cold months, there is a log burner in the sitting room, while a “sun room” provides you somewhere to enjoy the brighter days.

The commercial space includes five/six rooms attached to the property in a horseshoe shape and is currently a wedding and bridal shop. However, it has potential to be used for a variety of other purposes, subject to planning.

On the days when you fancy escaping work, or even the horses, there is an indoor swimming pool — so you can unwind regardless of the unpredictable British weather.

