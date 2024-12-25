



It’s been quite some year for Evelina Shrieve, who took home two advanced medium titles at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships on Insist TC – or Terry as he’s known at home.

“I always knew that Terry was more than capable of achieving this, but the reality of it actually happening was something entirely apart,” Evelina said. “This, combined with the fact that both my classes fell on the same day, added to the surrealism of the whole experience!”

Though the compact 11-year-old gelding may be small in stature, he more than makes up for it with his character, and in just over three years together, the pair have risen from novice to inter I.

It’s all the more impressive given that Evelina only began her dressage journey while working for the Thurman-Bakers during a summer break from her psychology studies at Loughborough University, in exchange for some riding time.

“I was an avid Pony Clubber throughout my childhood and into my teens but I didn’t fully catch the dressage bug until then,” she explains. “I was just so desperate to ride that I contacted a local yard during the summer holidays and it just so happened that the Thurman-Bakers were right on my doorstep!

“I bought Terry a year later, joined British Dressage (BD) for the first time a month after that, and the rest is history. Terry is, and always will be, an incredibly special horse.”

Evelina now trains with Samantha Thurman-Pickett and has her sights set on grand prix. “That and possibly doing an international would be the absolute dream,” she adds. “However, I am rather superstitious and to say that aloud is quite terrifying as who knows what is around the corner!

“I also think that while goal setting has its benefits, it can sometimes be haphazard and I also like to take each day as it comes.”

Taking that leap of faith one summer proved to be life-changing in more ways than one. Not only did it kickstart her professional riding career, but it also led her to meet former Horse & Hound blogger – and a champion at this year’s winter championships herself – Joanna Thurman-Baker.

The duo has since gone on to launch That’s Lame – a “perfect mucking out podcast” which aims to foster a sense of community and encourage mutual support among riders in a sport that often leans toward introspection, isolation, and self-criticism, especially among younger riders and professionals.

“The podcast has been a fantastic creative outlet for us both and has led to so many other opportunities that would not have come about through riding alone, like collaborations with BD Youth and Horse & Country TV,” Evelina, who has also taken part in British Equestrian’s Young Professionals Programme – a scheme designed to help young athletes transition from the talent pathway into the wider equestrian sport network – explains.

“It is no hidden secret that a career with horses is not always a steady one. That’s why I believe it’s paramount for young professionals today to diversify their careers and consider other options alongside riding – whether that be through coaching, content creation or something else.

“My advice to other young professionals would be to consider your interests and skill set outside of riding and to follow it through.”

Rider’s mental health is also a matter close to Evelina’s heart. “I’ve always had a keen interest in areas surrounding human psychology as I believe they are fundamental to our very existence,” she says.

“In fact, I had initially considered becoming a child psychologist before working with horses and that’s why I chose to study psychology. I’ve since become a mental health and wellbeing support mentor for BD.

“Furthermore, with equine welfare being such a pressing issue as of late, I think it is important to consider this in relation to rider mental health – a connection which I think is often overlooked.”

On what she plans to do in the future, Evelina adds: “I’d love to run my own yard one day and to produce other horses. For now, though, I am just so grateful to have a wonderful horse, as well as an incredible support network both at home and at the yard.”

